SCR Goes Green And Digital

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR), which is on track to achieving total electrification and becoming an eco-friendly zone, inaugurated several digital and sustainable initiatives on Monday. The projects include the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC) at Rail Nilayam, the Zonal Interchange Monitoring System (ZIMS), the Station Information Monitoring System (SIMS) and a 198 kW solar plant at the Signal and Telecom Workshop in Mettuguda, Secunderabad.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated the facilities in the presence of principal department heads, senior officials and staff. In a press note, Arun Kumar said the digital systems would make railway operations smarter, faster and more efficient. “These innovations will enhance safety and support seamless functioning during both routine and emergency situations,” he stated.

The UCCC, established at the Disaster Management Control Room (DMCR), aims to improve monitoring and coordination during emergencies such as natural disasters, supply chain disruptions and operational challenges. It features two 86-inch and two 65-inch interactive digital displays integrated with real-time dashboards linked to data loggers, CCTV feeds from stations and locomotives, FOIS (Freight Operations Information System) and COA (Control Office Application).

The ZIMS monitors train interchange performance across SCR’s six divisions. The live dashboard provides real-time data on rakes and locomotives, improving operational coordination. SIMS, a central database, enhances zone-wide operational efficiency by offering quick access to key station-related information to support timely decision-making.

The 198 kW solar plant at the Signal and Telecom Workshop is expected to generate 320,760 units of electricity annually and reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 259.8 tonnes per year. With a daily output of 4.5 units per kWp, the plant will meet the workshop’s entire energy needs, making it an energy-neutral workshop.



