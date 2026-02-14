SCR GM Sanjay Kumar Reviews Rs 327-Crore Nampally Station Redevelopment

Hyderabad: South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Saturday inspected redevelopment works at Hyderabad railway station at Nampally, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 327.27 crore under the Amrit Stations scheme.

The general manager directed divisional officials to implement comprehensive measures to minimise passenger inconvenience during the execution of major infrastructure works. He emphasised effective crowd management, strengthened security arrangements and improved passenger assistance systems.

GM Srivastava later inspected the carriage maintenance depot on the western side of the station and reviewed working procedures and facilities available to staff.