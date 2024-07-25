SCR gets new Commercial head

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) official K. Padmaja took charge as principal chief commercial manager of the South Central Railway (SCR), the first woman to hold the post.

According to a statement, the 1991 batch official holds a bachelor’s degree in science and education. She was ealier chief transportation planning manager with SCR.

SCR said that during her 30-year career, Padmaja held several positions including as senior divisional safety officer at Guntakal and senior operations manager, Secunderabad division. She has been adviser (transport) at Godavari Fertilisers Co. Ltd and general manager, Container Corporation, Hyderabad.

Additionally, she holds the positions of state commissioner, Guides, SCR; secretary, handball, SCR; president, SCR Lalita Kala Samiti, Secunderabad, and vice-president, SCR Officers Association.