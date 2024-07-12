Top
Telangana
12 July 2024 6:25 PM GMT
SCR Gears Up for Monsoon Season
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain instructed officials on monsoon preparedness and safety measures. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) held a series of review meetings on monsoon preparedness and safety measures. General Manager Arun Kumar Jain instructed officials to ensure the cleaning and maintenance of side water drains and waterways to prevent flooding of tracks. Jain emphasised the importance of adhering to safe working conditions, proper maintenance of train operation registers, and taking all necessary monsoon precautions.

During the review meeting, Jain focused on vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels, and their maintenance status in view of the monsoon season. He reviewed the availability of emergency equipment and reserve stocks of necessary materials such as sand, boulders, and pipes. Jain instructed officials to deploy watchmen to monitor vulnerable bridges and tank bunds around the clock during heavy rainfall and emphasised the need for continuous monitoring to promptly address any emergencies.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
