SCR Extends 10 Summer Special Trains Across Key Routes

South Central Railway announced the extension of 10 special trains on key routes to manage the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. SCR stated that 68 services will be run across five different routes. The Hyderabad-Bhavnagar terminus special would have 26 to and fro services between April 4 and June 29.

The Secunderabad-Santragachi special will run eight times each way between April 1 and 27, and the Secunderabad-Shalimar special would have four services each between April 7 and April 29 running in both directions.

The Charlapalli-Naharlagun special would operate four times between April 25 and 29 both ways, while the Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram special would run five times to and fro between April 2 and May 2.