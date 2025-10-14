 Top
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2025 11:04 PM IST

A total of 16,105 cases of ticketless or irregular travel was registered, and fines were collected from the defaulters.

SCR Earns Record Rs 1 cr in Checking Drive
The zone reported earnings of Rs 1.08 crore on the day. The drive was conducted across all six divisions — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded. — DC Image

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) said it had achieved a record in revenue from ticketless passengers, earning over Rs 1 crore, during a day-long intensive drive on Monday to manage the festive rush of passengers travelling for Diwali and Chhath.

The zone reported earnings of Rs 1.08 crore on the day. The drive was conducted across all six divisions — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded. A total of 16,105 cases of ticketless or irregular travel was registered, and fines were collected from the defaulters. Officials said the special operation was aimed at curbing unauthorised travel and ensuring smoother management during the festive season.

