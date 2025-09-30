SCR Dues Affect SCB's Operations

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is yet to receive nearly Rs 20 crore in service charges from South Central Railway (SCR), affecting routine civic work in the military township.

Service charges are levied on government departments and establishments inside the Cantonment limits to compensate for the use of local infrastructure such as sanitation, water supply, and roads. The South Central Railway is one of the largest landholders in Cantonment. However, officials say it has not paid dues for years.

“We cannot provide services without revenue. Railways alone accounts for a major share, and the dues are long overdue,” said an SCB representative.

The SCB’s finances have been under pressure for years. In 2019-20, its budget was Rs 227 crore, but records showed a deficit of nearly Rs 100 crore, with just Rs 26 crore allocated for service charges. While the defence ministry sanctioned Rs 303.62 crore in 2023–24 for infrastructure works under a land-transfer deal, day-to-day civic services continue to run on thin margins. It has flagged Rs 6 crore in pending water dues across its wards.

For residents, the result is visible in poor upkeep. “Garbage collection is irregular, roads are in bad shape, and water supply is patchy. Without funds, the Board cannot do its job,” said Annapurna V, a resident of Bolarum.

Alongside the financial demand, Cantonment members have also asked Railways to allow express train halts at Bollaram station, arguing it would ease daily travel. “People here still have to go to Secunderabad or Begumpet for long-distance trains. A few halts at Bollaram would make a big difference,” said a commuter Manohar Verma.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, general manager, South Central Railway, has reportedly responded positively, promising a joint meeting with the SCB officials.