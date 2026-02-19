 Top
SCR Celebrates 70th Railway Week

Telangana
19 Feb 2026 12:57 AM IST

“The celebrations reaffirmed the division's steadfast commitment to innovation, efficiency and delivering safe, reliable, customer-focused rail services”: Dr R. Gopalakrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)

South Central Railway — DC File

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Division in South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the 70th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, marking decades of dedicated and commendable service to the nation. The division, which secured eight shields at the zonal level, reflects its consistent achievements and high standards of performance.

Dr R. Gopalakrishnan, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Secunderabad Division, as a chief guest, in his address, highlighted the division's remarkable accomplishments in punctuality, infrastructure development, freight loading and enhancement of passenger amenities.

“The celebrations reaffirmed the division's steadfast commitment to innovation, efficiency and delivering safe, reliable, customer-focused rail services,” he added


