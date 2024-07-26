SCR Cancels 37 trains due to third line works

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation and diversion of various trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works for commissioning of third line between Vijayawada and New West Block hut over Vijayawada division.



Cancelled services include daily trains 12713 Vijayawada - Secunderabad (Satavahana Superfast Express), 17201Guntur- Secunderabad (Golconda Express) from August 5 to 10.











