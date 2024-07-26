Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

SCR Cancels 37 trains due to third line works

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 July 2024 8:50 AM GMT
SCR Cancels 37 trains due to third line works
x
SCR Cancels 37 trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation and diversion of various trains due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works for commissioning of third line between Vijayawada and New West Block hut over Vijayawada division.

Cancelled services include daily trains 12713 Vijayawada - Secunderabad (Satavahana Superfast Express), 17201Guntur- Secunderabad (Golconda Express) from August 5 to 10.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
South Central Railway Third Line works Vijayawada Division 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick