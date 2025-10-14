SCR Bans Firecrackers On Trains

Hyderabad: In view of the Diwali festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) has appealed to passengers not to carry firecrackers, inflammable or explosive substances on trains or within railway premises, warning that such acts pose a serious safety hazard.

SCR said carrying such materials can endanger lives and damage railway property. The offence is punishable under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989, which carry a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, three years’ imprisonment, or both.

“Carrying inflammables in trains or stations creates an unsafe environment for all passengers. Strict action will be taken against offenders,” the statement said. Passengers have been urged to inform railway staff or call the Security Helpline (139) if they notice suspicious or dangerous materials on trains or at stations.