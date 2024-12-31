SCR announces two additional general class coaches to nine trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Tuesday announced that two additional general class coaches would be added for nine more trains. The number of trains with additional general coaches would now reach 40.

SCR, in a press release, said the augmentation of general coaches would be taken up on the following routes: Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT; Tirupati-Hazrat Nizamuddin; Nanded-Amritsar; Hyderabad-Jaipur; Hyderabad-Visakhaptnam; Hyderabad-Tambaram; and Secunderabad-Hisar .

SCR said that in July, during phase one, six pairs of trains (13 rakes) were augmented with 26 additional LHB general class coaches each. In phase two, during November-December, another 25 trains (40 rakes) were augmented with 80 additional general class coaches.

With regard to the air conditioned coaches, the SCR said it was a temporary measure to suit the needs of passengers travelling in these trains.