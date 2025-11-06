Scouts Push for Mandatory School Training

Karimnagar: The members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides organisation, in a statement released in Karimnagar, urged the state government to make the Scouts and Guides programme mandatory in all schools across the state, including both public and private institutions. The appeal comes ahead of Bharat Scouts and Guides Flag Day on November 7.

State training commissioner Mohammad Shareef Ahmed explained that the Bharat Scouts and Guides is a non-political, non-religious organisation focused on holistic development. Central to its approach is the Patrol System, a unique leadership model where small groups are formed and leadership is rotated weekly. This ensures every student, from primary school to college, develops leadership, responsibility, and problem-solving skills from a young age.





He said the movement is not merely an extracurricular activity but a way of life that nurtures the mind and intellect. Academic excellence alone, he noted, is insufficient; Scouts and Guides training instills discipline, patriotism, and essential life skills that help shape responsible citizens and future leaders.

Qualities like conduct, discipline, and respect, he added, are best learned through practical activities such as camps and march-pasts. These experiences help students understand their role as responsible members of society, fostering teamwork and a spirit of service. To ensure students develop emotionally, socially, and ethically, every school must provide this holistic training.

State Training Commissioner Mohammad Shareef Ahmed addressing the gathering during the Scouts and Guides programme.

Shareef Ahmed highlighted that the programme is highly practical, equipping students with crucial life skills such as First Aid, Orientation, and Pioneering. It promotes self-sufficiency through camping, encourages interfaith harmony through all-faith prayers, and rewards achievement, students earning the Rashtrapati Certificate (President’s Award) gain national recognition and special reservations in Central government jobs.