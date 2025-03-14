Scorching Heatwave Hits Telangana, Temperatures Soar Above 40°C

Hyderabad: The sun is scorching across the state with maximum temperatures surpassing 40°C. The current temperatures are 3.3°C higher than normal. The heat is particularly intense in northern Telangana districts, according to an official from the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. The official also stated that temperatures are expected to exceed 42°C in the next two days. The impact of the heatwave will be most severe in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial. Yellow warnings have already been issued for these districts.

As temperatures are predicted to reach up to 42°C on Saturday, yellow warnings will extend to seven more districts starting that day. The state capital, Hyderabad, and its surrounding areas are experiencing temperatures of up to 39°C, according to the Meteorological Department.