Scientists Flag Funding Delays at Niti Meet

Hyderabad: Researchers and scientists flagged persistent delays in government funding at a stakeholder meeting of research labs, science and technology leaders and Niti Aayog representatives. The meeting explored ways to streamline research processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

At the sixth regional consultation on Ease of Doing Research and Development, organised by Niti Aayog at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), senior adviser Vivek Kumar Singh said the discussions would culminate in reports recommending reforms in doctoral and post-doctoral research, grant management and accounting systems.

On the first day of the two-day event, IIM Bhubaneswar representatives highlighted that second and third grant instalments were often delayed by six months, forcing institutes to take internal loans. A researcher from the National Institute of Environmental Technology noted that delays directly hit manpower, leaving PhD scholars and project staff without pay for months.

Another recurring grievance was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on research purchases. Participants pointed out that from a `40–50 lakh grant, nearly half is earmarked for consumables, but `18 per cent GST eats into available funds. One ICAR scientist said, “The government gives money with one hand and takes it back with another,” citing an instance where a single chemical purchase attracted `18,000 in GST.

Dr Caitlin Searle, counsellor for industry, science and resources at the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru, said India was Australia’s fastest-growing research partner, with over 420 agreements. She noted, however, that procedural delays in India’s funding approvals often left Australian teams beginning joint projects without their Indian counterparts.

Participants also suggested creating a national expertise repository and training institute directors in administration and financial management. A researcher from Visakhapatnam said directors should “undergo training not only in funding processes but also in the technical areas they supervise.”

Concerns were also raised about the lack of large-scale testing facilities, with scientists unable to validate turbine design projects due to the absence of a national test track. Despite platforms like the i-STEM portal, participants said institutes continued to withhold access to equipment, leading to duplication of purchases.

Officials acknowledged the concerns and assured that they would be taken up with the ministry of science and technology for systemic reforms.