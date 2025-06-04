Scientists Begin Studies of Srisailam Dam’s Plunge Pool

Hyderabad: Scientists from the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, on Wednesday began their studies at the plunge pool of the Srisailam dam in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to complete their work in three more days.

With the cableway repaired and working, equipment required for checking the condition of steel cylinders installed to prevent further progress of the plunge pool towards the dam and its foundations, as well as bathymetric studies to understand the details of the plunge pool’s void, began on Wednesday. The cableway was also used to lower a boat equipped with an outboard motor for the scientists to use.

The studies follow serious concerns raised by Telangana earlier, and recommendations from the National Dam Safety Authority which called for urgent repairs to the huge steel cylinders installed to protect the dam structure from the impact of water falling over the dam’s apron when water is released from the gates, and fears over cracks underground in the void extending towards the dam’s foundations.