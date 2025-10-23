Scientific Breakthrough Boosts Germination of Telangana’s Rare Poniki Tree

Researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have developed a revolutionary germination method for the Poniki tree (Givotia rottleriformis), a rare species crucial to Telangana’s traditional Nirmal toys and handicrafts.

The tree’s population had sharply declined due to poor natural regeneration, seed dormancy, and habitat degradation, threatening the raw material supply for hundreds of artisan families. The new technique has achieved an impressive 75–80% seed germination rate, promising a revival of Poniki populations.

This breakthrough not only secures the livelihood of Nirmal artisans but also helps preserve Telangana’s GI-tagged craft heritage. Additionally, it paves the way for large-scale plantations, ecological restoration, and harnessing the tree’s medicinal benefits, blending science with culture and sustainability.