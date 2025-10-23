 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Scientific Breakthrough Boosts Germination of Telangana’s Rare Poniki Tree

Telangana
23 Oct 2025 2:59 PM IST

New technique by FCRI, Mulugu achieves up to 80% seed germination, aiding revival of Poniki populations vital for Nirmal toys, artisan livelihoods, and ecological restoration.

Scientific Breakthrough Boosts Germination of Telangana’s Rare Poniki Tree
x
Poniki tree (Givotia rottleriformis)

Researchers at the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, have developed a revolutionary germination method for the Poniki tree (Givotia rottleriformis), a rare species crucial to Telangana’s traditional Nirmal toys and handicrafts.

The tree’s population had sharply declined due to poor natural regeneration, seed dormancy, and habitat degradation, threatening the raw material supply for hundreds of artisan families. The new technique has achieved an impressive 75–80% seed germination rate, promising a revival of Poniki populations.
This breakthrough not only secures the livelihood of Nirmal artisans but also helps preserve Telangana’s GI-tagged craft heritage. Additionally, it paves the way for large-scale plantations, ecological restoration, and harnessing the tree’s medicinal benefits, blending science with culture and sustainability.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nirmal Toys 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X