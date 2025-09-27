Science on Display at CCMB Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Despite a heavy rain forecast, more than 4,000 visitors gathered at the CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Friday to celebrate CSIR’s Foundation Day, observed as an Open Day for the public. CCMB, which moved to its own campus nearly 40 years ago, showcased exhibits on infectious, genetic and lifestyle diseases, highlighting their medical relevance at the cellular and molecular levels.

Ecologists and conservation biologists demonstrated how molecular biology tools aid in addressing ecological challenges and wildlife crime control, while plant biologists explained the development of novel rice varieties suited to Indian consumers and the environment. The Atal Incubation Centre at CCMB introduced visitors to opportunities in biotech entrepreneurship.

“Every now and then, we meet scientists from Hyderabad who tell us that their inspiration to pursue research came from an Open Day at CCMB. With multiple research institutes in the city now, we hope the larger community engages with such events to inform young people about opportunities in science,” said Dr Vinay Nandicoori, CCMB director.