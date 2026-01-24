 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Science Fair Held by Devnar Foundation For The Blind

Telangana
24 Jan 2026 10:44 PM IST

The foundation's founder and Padma Shri awardee Dr. A. Saibaba Goud organised the fair for visually-impaired students

Science Fair Held by Devnar Foundation For The Blind
x
Devnar Foundation For The Blind. (Source: X)

Hyderabad: Devnar Foundation For The Blind concluded the science fair on Saturday at the foundation premises in Begumpet. The foundation's founder and Padma Shri awardee Dr. A. Saibaba Goud organised the fair for visually-impaired students.

The fair was held at Devnar Foundation in Begumpet’s Mayuri Marg. Visually-impaired students presented multiple science exhibits, and showcased their creativity and talent through their exhibits.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad padma shri blindness Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X