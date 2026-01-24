Science Fair Held by Devnar Foundation For The Blind

Hyderabad: Devnar Foundation For The Blind concluded the science fair on Saturday at the foundation premises in Begumpet. The foundation's founder and Padma Shri awardee Dr. A. Saibaba Goud organised the fair for visually-impaired students.

The fair was held at Devnar Foundation in Begumpet’s Mayuri Marg. Visually-impaired students presented multiple science exhibits, and showcased their creativity and talent through their exhibits.