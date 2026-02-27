Science Day Fete Begins at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: The two-day National Science Day celebrations began at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram on Friday with nearly 2,000 students from schools and colleges participating. Senior scientists from the Survey of India and the Defence Research and Development Laboratory interacted with students and spoke about careers in science and technology. Sessions also included insights into India’s missile technology and space research.

The first day featured a range of interactive and experiential learning activities, including live experiments, model displays, expert lectures, thematic workshops and discussions.

In the “Meet the Scientist” session, experts discussed topics such as remote sensing, DNA fingerprinting and the importance of popularising science. Institutions including the India Meteorological Department and other research bodies displayed models and exhibits, allowing students to learn about ongoing scientific work.

Poster-making, debates, quizzes and model exhibitions competitions were organised. The celebrations will continue on Saturday. The event began with a welcome address by the Rashtrapati Nilayam manager, followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting Padma awardees from Telangana in the fields of science and engineering.