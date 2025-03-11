Schools urge reversal of CGPA order

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has asked the state government to reverse its decision to replace the CGPA system in SSC public exams with a marks-based assessment. The request is part of a broader appeal sent to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, addressing unresolved issues affecting private schools across Telangana.

The shift to a marks-based evaluation, announced just three months before the exams, according to the association, has unsettled students and parents who had prepared under the existing CGPA framework. TRSMA argued that a transition period should have been introduced instead of enforcing the shift at such short notice.

“This decision adds unnecessary stress to students who have already been preparing for months,” said TRSMA president S. Madhusudhan. School managements believe that clarity is essential before making such fundamental changes to assessment methods.

Apart from examination concerns, the association has also flagged delays in approving class upgradations. Hundreds of schools applied for permission to expand grade levels, but their requests remained stuck due to the online portal’s suspension.

A government memo issued in November blocked these applications from moving forward. School administrators now find themselves uncertain about whether students can continue in the same institution.

Financial sustainability has also emerged as a growing concern. Budget private schools, which cater to a large section of students, are struggling with rising cases of fee defaults. TRSMA has urged the government to introduce a policy framework to address the problem, arguing that without a structured mechanism for fee recovery, many institutions risk closure.