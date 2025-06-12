 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Schools Reopen Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Telangana
DC Correspondent
12 Jun 2025 12:36 PM IST

Schools across the two states buzzed with activity as students returned to classrooms.

Schools Reopen Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
x
Students at Chilakanagar in Uppal. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Schools in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reopened on Thursday. The reopening has brought a renewed sense of excitement as students, teachers, and parents gear up for the new academic year.

Schools across the two states buzzed with activity as students returned to classrooms, reconnecting with friends and teachers.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news andhra pradesh Schools 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X