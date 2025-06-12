Schools Reopen Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Hyderabad: Schools in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reopened on Thursday. The reopening has brought a renewed sense of excitement as students, teachers, and parents gear up for the new academic year.
Schools across the two states buzzed with activity as students returned to classrooms, reconnecting with friends and teachers.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
