Schools, Colleges Must Join Fight Against Drugs, Says Revanth

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned that school and college managements would be held accountable and cases will be booked against them if narcotic drugs were found on their campuses or premises or if students were found consuming narcotic substances. Revanth Reddy stressed that the fight against drugs was not just a law enforcement issue but a moral and social responsibility shared by every institution.

Speaking at the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event held at Shilpakala Vedika here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that merely imparting education to students was not enough and institutions must actively monitor students' behavioural changes. “Just as schools and colleges appoint teachers for subjects like Mathematics and English, they must appoint psychologists and counsellors to detect early signs of drug use and intervene appropriately,” he said.



Revanth Reddy launched EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement), a new anti-drug enforcement unit replacing the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB). Prominent actors like Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda, along with top police officials, were present at the event, lending support to the state’s intensified campaign against drug abuse.



India is the only country in the world with 68 per cent youth, Revanth Reddy said, adding that the enemy countries were choosing various ways to weaken our country and one of them is drug trafficking.



Drawing comparisons with states like Punjab and Haryana, which once led India's freedom struggle but are now grappling with a severe drug crisis, the Chief Minister warned that Telangana must not follow the same path. “Telangana should be known as an IT hub, a sports hub — not a drugs hub,” he stressed.

“Should we sit and watch when Telangana, the land of movements, succumbs to the drug epidemic in schools and colleges?” Revanth Reddy asked, adding that the school and college managements should also observe the lifestyles of the students regularly.

Revanth Reddy recalled that immediately after assuming office on December 7, 2023, he declared an all-out war on drug abuse. “We made it clear — no one involved in drugs, regardless of their influence or position, will be spared,” he said. Since then, the Congress government has implemented several tough measures to tackle the issue head-on.



He also highlighted the government’s proactive approach in channeling youth energy positively through new initiatives. A dedicated sports policy has been introduced to encourage sporting talent and keep youth away from harmful influences.

Additionally, the establishment of the Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University aims to enhance employability and promote a culture of discipline and achievement.

Referring to his humble beginnings from Nallamala forest area and his political rise from a ZPTC member to the Chief Minister’s chair in 16 years, Revanth Reddy said that hard work and dedication — not drugs — are the true paths to success. He drew a parallel with actor Vijay Deverakonda, who also hails from the same Nallamala region, asserting that success stories should inspire today’s youth.

EAGLE, the newly formed enforcement body, has been empowered with advanced tracking capabilities. It will monitor all 1.5 crore acres of agricultural land in the state to detect illegal cannabis cultivation and will intercept drug smuggling at state borders.

The Chief Minister also urged youth to become ambassadors of the “No Drugs” campaign and called on managements of schools and colleges to take full responsibility for ensuring their campuses remain drug-free. “Let Telangana, the land of movements and martyrs, not become a victim of drug abuse,” he said. “Together, we can shape a drug-free Telangana that stands as a model for the entire nation.”

Revanth Reddy said the main role of the EAGLE is to sniff out Ganja wherever it is grown in the state and also curb drug trafficking across the state border. “ Strict vigilance is the only solution to curb drug trafficking in the state. The land of struggles and movements- Telangana State should not become a hub of ganja and drugs. We all should join hands to eradicate drug menace and make Telangana a role model for the world,” the Chief Minister remarked.