Schools Across Telangana Buzz With Energy As Year Begins Fresh

Hyderabad:Many schools reopened on Thursday, marking the beginning of the 2025-26 academic year. From government to private institutions, campuses in Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant restart, with students returning after summer break, ready to begin a new academic chapter.

In government schools, the surprise element was the provision of books and dresses on the very first day. At Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Tellapur, the atmosphere was particularly lively. Smartly dressed students received new books and notebooks, which was something of a record in recent years, setting the tone for the year.

“I am happy to be back because I missed my friends and teachers. Today we received new books and uniforms. I want to study hard this year and top the 10th board exams,” said Shiva, a Class 10 student, adjusting his schoolbag.

Harshini, another Class 10 student, added, “I'm very excited because we are now seniors. I want to learn new things and do well in the board exams. I was in Andhra Pradesh over the holidays, visiting relatives. Now, I am all set to concentrate.”



Parents, too, were actively engaged in admissions and preparations. Anjilappa, who brought his child for admission to ZPHS Tellapur, said, “The old school was too far. Here, it will be easier for my child to attend regularly. We came early today for the admission process, and my child is happy.”



For others, the reopening brought relief. “My son was getting restless during the holidays, roaming around all day,” said Juma, whose child is now in Class 3. “Now that schools are open, we are relieved. He can focus again,” she shared with a smile on her face.



A flurry of activity with eager parents, hesitant toddlers, and a hum of anticipation for the new academic year was observed at Kidzee Begumpet.



“The children come in excited as we welcome them with decorations to imbibe the spirit of togetherness, but as soon as they part ways with their parents, tears follow. The first week is the settling period,” said Fathima, Principal of Kidzee. “We’ve encouraged parents to ease the transition gently as some of them linger outside the campus, unable to let go just yet.”



Tellapur Primary School headmaster Ganesh reported that around 75 students attended on the first day. “We distributed government-issued textbooks and uniforms. Some children are newly admitted. Our staff, social workers, and even local villagers are supporting us to improve the school environment,” he said. The school, which serves nearly 300 students, is introducing art corners and planning computer training in the coming months.



Students also noticed small changes around them. “Now, there are more small trees planted in the school compound. It feels fresher,” said Bargavi, a student. Laughing, she added, “It’s hard to wake up so early again, but it will become a habit.”



On the other hand, high school students returned with a renewed sense of purpose. “It’s been an exciting start”, said Rridh Mitter, a commerce student from Gitanjali Senior School. “We’ve already begun classes. The teachers make classes interactive and engaging. I’ve also taken a bridge course, which makes me hopeful about what is to be done further in life. I look forward to more opportunities.”



Though the first day focused largely on distributing materials and settling in, it was marked by emotional energy — the joy of reunions, the excitement of fresh beginnings, and the quiet anticipation of learning ahead. The academic year has begun- one cautious step, one confident smile at a time.

