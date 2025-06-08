Schooling in BJP, College in TDP, Now with Rahul Gandhi: CM Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Political Journey

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared a personal connection and praised the life and legacy of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the launch of his autobiography Prajalakatha Naa Atmakatha, held at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Sunday.

Highlighting Dattatreya’s universal appeal and cross-party respect, Revanth said, “Regardless of his position, everyone respects him. He is admired across political lines.” He noted Dattatreya’s unwavering dedication to public service and his ability to stay grounded. “Despite facing many political ups and downs, he never stepped back. From Gouliguda Galli to the Governor of Haryana, his journey is truly inspiring,” he added.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his own political journey and personal associations. “I have close ties with both the Dattatreya and Kishan Reddy families. I did my schooling in BJP, college in TDP, and now I’m working with Rahul Gandhi. I never hide my relationships,” Revanth remarked. Referring to his packed schedule, he added, “Even though there was a cabinet expansion today, I came straight here for Dattatreya. He is an Ajata Shatruvu,” using the Telugu phrase for a person who has no enemies.

Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Revanth said, “Just as Vajpayee is revered in national politics, Dattatreya commands the same respect in Telangana. His Alai Balay program was a source of inspiration during the Telangana movement. Newcomers in politics should learn from his inclusive leadership.”















