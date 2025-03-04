School Principal suspended permanently in Hayathnagar for forcing student to wipe off ‘tilak’

Hyderabad: The management of Candor Shrine i Senior Secondary School in Hayathnagar placed the school principal under suspension permanently on Tuesday for resorting to corporal punishment and hurting the sentiments of the students. The principal forced a student to wipe off ‘tilak’ from the forehead in the washroom, inviting the wrath of the parents.

On coming to know about the incident, irate parents thronged the school and staged a protest denouncing the attitude of the principal K Laxmaiah. The parents raised slogans against the principal demanding the school management take stern action against him.

In the suspension notice, School Chairman E Malla Reddy said Laxmaiah’s job responsibilities with the school would be permanently suspended, with immediate effect. “The decision to suspend your employment has been made due to corporal punishment and hurting the sentiments of students, not following the system of the school hampering the prestige and smooth running of the school,” he said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” he said. The notice further stated that during the period of job suspension, Laxmaiah would not be required to report to work or perform any job-related duties. “Your compensation and benefits will be adjusted accordingly. We will provide you with further details regarding the duration and any other relevant information as soon as they are available,” the notice added.