School in Kushaiguda Sealed Over Misleading Claims

Hyderabad:A school operating under the name ‘St. Ann’s CBSE’ in Kushaiguda was sealed on Tuesday after parents, misled by its branding and claims of CBSE affiliation, demanded action. The premises were seized by Keesara mandal education officer (MEO) Bapi Reddy following complaints and a protest led by MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy and the BRSV student wing.

The school’s registration was found to be under the name ‘St. Anne’s’, but it had been using the more recognisable ‘St. Ann’s’ label in its brochures, uniform branding, and publicity, according to parents who said they discovered the mismatch only after paying fees and enrolling their children.



Though the school management claimed the name confusion was a “typing mistake,” officials found more than just inconsistent signage. The MEO confirmed that permission was granted only to open the school, not to operate fully. “We gave them opening permission because schools were coming up in the area. But they were not given full operational clearance. We didn’t even notice the name board was so large,” he said on Tuesday, also admitting the department had failed to catch the name issue earlier. Three locations in Nagaram, Bandlaguda, and Madinaguda were named as branches using the same or similar title, though applications had reportedly been submitted only for one.



The MEO confirmed the school had been selling books and uniforms within its premises, in violation of regulations.



On the issue of fees, he stated that the school had collected `5,000 as admission and around `45,000 in total from some parents. “I only have additional charge right now. We came to know about the issue only when complaints came in,” he said, adding that there had been no prior alerts from the municipal authorities.



Parents are now left uncertain about refunds or transfer options, as the school’s management has not issued any clarification. Protesters say they will continue pressuring authorities if no further action is taken. Officials on Tuesday said further enquiry is being conducted and other branches are being verified. Whether any case is filed by police remains unclear. The school building remains sealed.