School Complains Against Abrupt Sealing by Civic Authorities

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of the Sircilla district collector and other authorities in abruptly sealing the premises of Maharshi High School in Mustabad. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the school alleging that the abrupt closure was affecting around 800 students. The petitioner alleged that the closure was without any prior notice, and thus was in violation of the principles of natural justice. During the hearing, the government pleader argued that the school lacked necessary building and occupancy permits. In response, the judge questioned the authorities on why the school had been allowed to operate without these permits for an extended period. The judge also criticised sealing of the school as an attempt by officials to evade responsibility and suggested that those involved should face suspension and disciplinary action. Counsel for the petitioner requested additional time to present occupancy and building permits, while the government pleader sought time to file a response.

Firecrackers outlets on roadsides challenged

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the inaction of state authorities with regard to illegal firecracker shops set up on roadside footpaths and margins in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad during every Diwali. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by advocates K. Uday Kumar and K. Arun Kumar, who pointed out that temporary shops operate without valid permissions or licences from the police and fire service departments, posing a threat to public safety. The petitioners contended that they had previously submitted many representations on the issue, but no appropriate action was taken by the authorities. The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities to issue licences and permissions to only those individuals who meet safety requirements, besides ensuring that firecracker stalls are monitored by the police and fire safety personnel. The petitioners also requested that legitimate shop owners be required to display their licences prominently so that buyers can be assured of purchasing from safety-conscious vendors. This would also enable authorities to quickly verify compliance and take action if necessary. After hearing the petitioners, the judge passed an interim order directing the SHO of the Khairtabad police station and the GHMC to ensure that no sale of firecrackers takes place on the roadsides in Khairatabad unless valid permissions are obtained.