School Bus Fire Averted In Time

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted in the Secunderabad Cantonment area after a private school bus carrying 18 people, including 14 students, began emitting thick smoke from its engine. The incident occurred around 8.10 in the morning after the bus crossed the AOC Centre. The driver, G. Anjaiah, noticed smoke billowing from the front and immediately pulled the vehicle to the side of the road and switched off the engine, police said.

Acting swiftly, Anjaiah used a fire extinguisher to control the flames while four staff members led the students to safety under a nearby tree. Army personnel on guard duty and passing motorists also helped the school staff in moving the children to safety. Trimulgherry SHO G. Nagaraju said the police alerted the students’ parents and ensured their safe return home, while another bus was arranged.

The bus, belonging to the DPS Dulapally branch, was en route to Mahendra Hills to pick up a student when the mishap occurred. The driver and school management informed the fire department as a precaution, and the bus was later towed to a nearby garage for repairs after an automobile mechanic was called in.

SHO Nagaraju said the police personnel, school school and locals escorted the students to a point near the police station and informed their parents. Another school bus picked up the students.

The incident has been reported in GD (general diary) as no complaint had been booked. He said the RTO concerned had been informed of the incident with a request to check the documents of the school bus, he said.