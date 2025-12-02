School Bars Student to Attend Classes for Observing Ayyappa Deeksha in Neredmet

Hyderabad: Several Ayyappa devotees staged a protest in front of Nalanda School in Neredmet on Tuesday for not allowing a student, who was observing Ayyappa deeksha to attend classes.

When the student reached the school to attend classes, the staff did not allow him. The student then informed the matter to family members. On coming to know about the incident, several devotees thronged the school and staged a protest.

Sensing that the situation might snowball into a controversy, the school management assured the devotees that such incidents would not reoccur in future and allowed the student to attend classes.