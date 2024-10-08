Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified on Tuesday that the state government would ensure justice for the families affected by the Musi beautification project. He added that pending scholarships and tuition fee reimbursements would be cleared before the Dasara festival.

The Deputy Chief Minister was holding a review meeting with officials from the Northern Power Distribution Corporation.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the beautification of the Musi was not a new topic. The state government would make decisions only after discussing them in cabinet meetings and would not take unilateral actions like former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. He assured that no injustice would be done to any family displaced due to the Musi beautification.

“People of Hyderabad will see pure water flowing in the Musi River, as necessary steps have been initiated to treat contaminated water. A scenic atmosphere will also be developed along the Musi River,” he said.

Responding to comments made by BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy, he asserted that BRS leaders should not assume that everyone is like them. He questioned the BRS leaders' objections to sanctioning houses for the displaced families near their locality, stating, “Unlike KCR, we do not reside in a farmhouse.”

He emphasised that electricity supply is crucial for irrigation facilities, stating that lift irrigation schemes would only be operational with quality electricity supply. He urged officials from Transco to pay special attention to hanging electric lines over agricultural fields.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the state government would soon introduce a scheme to assist staff of the electricity department with their children's education.





He asserted that integrated school complexes would bring revolutionary changes to the education sector, adding that school curricula would be designed to incorporate academic, sports, and vocational education.



