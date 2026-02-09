Scholars Recall Legacy of Dr N Ramesan

Hyderabad: To commemorate the life, scholarship, and lasting contributions of Dr N. Ramesan, a distinguished archaeologist and eminent figure in Telangana’s heritage sector, the department of heritage organised the Dr N. Ramesan Memorial Lecture titled “Reminiscences of Late Dr N. Ramesan” here on Monday.

The event recalled Dr Ramesan’s academic journey, professional achievements, and his pivotal role in shaping archaeological research and heritage conservation in the region.

Delivering the keynote, noted archaeologist and former director of the Archaeology Department, Dr N. S. Ramachandra Murthy, shared personal and professional experiences with Dr Ramesan, reflecting on his scholarly legacy.

Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary (youth advancement, tourism and culture), also participated in the programme.

Heritage department director Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi said the memorial lecture was part of ongoing efforts to honour stalwarts who laid the foundations of heritage management and archaeological research in the state.