Schedule of Local Body Polls By June End: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday disclosed that the schedule for local body elections will be released by end of June this year.

Addressing a meeting of Congress leaders from Khammam, Edulapuram, Kusumanchi, Tirumalayapalem and Nelakondapally mandals at his camp office in Kusumanchi, the minister said a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday will discuss and finalise the dates for the elections. First, the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be held, followed by gram panchayats and municipalities.Ponguleti asked party leaders and workers to work in a coordinated manner and ensure the victory of Congress in the local body elections.He underlined that Congress will select candidates for the local body elections based on their winning prospects while keeping in mind the reserved categories. He asked party workers to publicise the welfare schemes of the Congress government, so that people turn out in large numbers and vote for the Congress.The minister said the amounts of Rythu Bharosa and bonus for the premium variety of paddy will be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers within a week.Later in Palair, Ponguleti participated in the Eruvaka festival celebrated by farmer s marking the beginning of the crop season.Speaking on the occasion, he said the Congress government is committed to the welfare of farmers. He assured that the state government will complete the irrigation projects left incomplete by the earlier BRS government.The minister pointed out that the earlier BRS government had waived crop loans of ₹17,000 crore during its 10 years rule. But, the Congress government has waived crop loans of ₹21,000 crore within 18 months of its coming to power in the state.