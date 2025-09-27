PHOTOS: Hyderabad After Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Torrential rains lashed the city on September 27, Saturday, inundating low-lying areas and flooding streets along the Musi River, which is flowing in full spate. The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and surrounding areas were submerged, leading to suspension of bus services and relocation of boarding points for passengers. HYDRAA teams, along with other departments, carried out rescue operations in the affected localities.

Photos: PTI




































































































































