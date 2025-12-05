SCCL Unveils Vision 2030–47 Document

By 2030, Singareni aims to reach 100 million tonnes of coal production, expanding operations beyond current leases and venturing into other states. Thermal power capacity is targeted to increase from 1,200 MW to 4,400 MW with new plants. Renewable energy targets include scaling solar power from 245.5 MW to 2,000 MW—with a 1,500 MW solar plant planned in Rajasthan—and establishing 800 MW of floating solar power on Telangana’s reservoirs. Additional renewable projects include 100 MW wind power on mine dumps, 500 MW pumped-storage power plants, and pioneering geothermal energy with a 200 MW plant near Manuguru.

SCCL also plans to form a subsidiary, Global Singareni Limited (GSL), to spearhead entry into critical minerals such as copper and gold, with licenses and research collaborations already in place.

The long-term vision for 2047 targets 15,000 MW of thermal power alongside an ambitious 25 GW renewable energy portfolio, including solar, floating solar, pumped-storage, and geothermal power.

The document emphasises environmentally responsible mining, pollution control through coal washeries, carbon emission reduction, and innovations like coal gasification.