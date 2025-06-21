SCCL to Set Up Telangana's First Pumped Storage Power Plant

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is launching a first-of-its-kind power project in Telangana by establishing a 500 MW pumped storage power plant (PSP) at the closed Medipalli Opencast Mine in Ramagundam-1. This project will use the existing deep water sump of the mine, along with a newly constructed surface reservoir, to facilitate energy storage and generation through pumped hydro technology. The initiative follows directions from the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and represents a major step in SCCL’s strategy for energy diversification and innovation.

Singareni CMD N. Balram announced that WAPCOS Ltd., a government agency, has been entrusted with preparing the detailed project report (DPR). The report will address geological, hydrological, civil, mechanical, electrical, environmental and safety aspects, along with cost estimates, construction timelines and the market potential for the plant’s power output.

The proposed surface reservoir will be approximately 2,350 metres long and 23 metres deep, with a storage capacity of 9.64 million cubic metres, of which 8 million cubic metres will be actively used for power generation. The project is estimated to cost around `3,000 crore and is expected to operate for 40 years, offering strong financial returns.

Pumped storage power plants operate by using solar power during the day to pump water from a lower reservoir (the mine sump) to an upper reservoir. At night, the water is released back through turbines to generate electricity. This process enables efficient energy storage and helps balance grid demand. It is considered more cost-effective, reliable and environmentally friendly than battery storage, with energy conversion efficiencies often exceeding 80 per cent.

The SCCL’s foray into pumped storage complements its existing thermal and solar power initiatives and supports Telangana’s renewable energy goals. It aims to reduce dependence on external power sources and enhance long-term energy sustainability.