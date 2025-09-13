SCCL Opens Heavy Machinery Roles for Women

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has opened its doors for women working as general assistants or badili workers to operate heavy machinery in its opencast mines, a first in the company’s history.

In a circular issued on Saturday, SCCL management said women applicants must be under 35 years of age, have passed at least Class 7, be physically fit and hold a valid two- or four-wheeler driving licence. Preference will be given to those who obtained their licences before August 2024.

Applications should be submitted to the respective mine manager, department head or general manager. A committee led by the general manager (CPP) will scrutinise applications and shortlist eligible candidates.

Selected women will undergo training at the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills in Sircilla to operate heavy vehicles. After completing training and clearing tests, they will be appointed as EP Operator Trainee Category-5 in opencast mines, subject to vacancy availability.