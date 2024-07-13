SCCL likely to shut RK 7 underground mine

Adilabad: Following an order from the forest department, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) may close the Srirampur area RK 7 underground mine from July 15.

This is the oldest underground mine in the coal belt area in the Mancherial district and the forest department has not given clearance for its future operations. The department had issued the order a month ago.

It is learnt that SCCL management neglected the previous orders and Mancherial district forest officer Shiv Ashish Singh issued a fresh order two days ago.

The SCCL management is planning to send 800 of its 1,370 workers who are engaged in Srirampur RK 7 mine to other mines on deputation.