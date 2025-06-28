 Top
SCCL Demolishes Unused Staff Quarters

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 11:43 PM IST

Madaram township in the Bellampalli area in Mancherial district on Saturday—DC Image

ADILABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) demolished unused quarters of the Singareni employees at Madaram township in the Bellampalli area in Mancherial district on Saturday.

The move assumes importance in the wake of management efforts to expand the Madaram opencast mine. It was not confirmed if the demolition of quarters will also be taken up in area where employees do not reside.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Singareni Collieries Company Limited 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

