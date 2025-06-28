SCCL Demolishes Unused Staff Quarters
The move assumes importance in the wake of management efforts to expand the Madaram opencast mine. It was not confirmed if the demolition of quarters will also be taken up in area where employees do not reside.
ADILABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) demolished unused quarters of the Singareni employees at Madaram township in the Bellampalli area in Mancherial district on Saturday.
The move assumes importance in the wake of management efforts to expand the Madaram opencast mine. It was not confirmed if the demolition of quarters will also be taken up in area where employees do not reside.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story