SCCL Bolsters Critical Mineral Mission With Niti Aayog

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) reaffirmed its commitment to India’s National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), a 7-year `34,300 crore initiative to secure essential minerals for clean energy, high-tech manufacturing and defence by 2030-31, reducing import dependency.

At the second NCMM committee meeting hosted by Niti Aayog at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, CMD Dr Jyothi Buddha Prakash highlighted the company’s proactive steps. Singareni is exploring Rare Earth Elements (REEs) extraction from overburden and clays in opencast coal mines and recovering minerals from fly ash and bottom ash at its thermal power plants. These efforts promote sustainable mining and resource utilisation, he said.

Chaired by Dr D. K. Singh, Niti Aayog’s Critical Minerals committee head, the meeting stressed critical minerals like lithium, REEs, cobalt and nickel for renewables, EVs, electronics, defence, and manufacturing.

Despite reserves, India’s import reliance persists due to limited exploration. Members urged coordinated public-private efforts to boost exploration, R&D, and partnerships.

Discussions covered demand-supply dynamics, state-wise opportunities, technology needs, policy support and agency roles.

R. Saravanabhavan, Niti Aayog deputy adviser and member secretary, announced time-bound report finalisation and the next meeting to be held next month at NLC India Limited, Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

Representatives from Coal India Limited, IMMT, CSIR-CECRI (Karaikudi), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Adani Group, Vedanta Limited, Hindalco Industries, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, Hindustan Zinc, and Sun Technologies (Chennai) attended the meeting

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Companhia Brasileira de Litio (CBL) delegation—board director Daniel Leme and CEO Vinicius Alvarenga—met Dr. Jyothi, inviting Singareni to partner in their lithium projects.

They highlighted lithium’s global importance and profitability, noting that they were also holding talks with other Indian firms. Singareni directors K. Venkateswarlu (Projects & Planning) and Gowtham Potru (Personnel & Finance) shared company details, stating they would assess feasibility before deciding.