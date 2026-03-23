SCCL Blasting Cracks Homes, Rajapur Villagers Seek Relocation

Karimnagar: Residents of Rajapur village in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district have sought immediate compensation and relocation, citing safety risks from blasting operations at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s OCP-2 project.

Villagers alleged that houses located close to the open-cast mine have developed cracks due to repeated heavy blasting. They said residents are forced to step out during blasts fearing roof collapse, while noise from machinery and vehicular movement has disrupted sleep and daily life.

The issue has been pending despite a land acquisition notification issued by the district collector following protests last summer. The process has not progressed, leading to renewed concerns among residents.

Tensions surfaced during a recent survey by Singareni and Revenue officials after several houses were assigned temporary identification numbers instead of permanent ones, triggering objections from villagers.

Residents further alleged that dust and fumes from the mining site have led to respiratory problems, particularly among children. Diversion of nearby roads for mining activity has also affected air quality, they said.

Villagers stated that no action has followed instructions from Minister Sridhar Babu and senior officials to submit grievances at the collector’s office, despite two months having elapsed.

They have demanded a field visit by authorities, finalisation of compensation, and relocation to rehabilitation centres, citing safety concerns.