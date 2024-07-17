SCCL: 2 Coal Miners Die as Side Wall Caves In

Karimnagar: Two coal mine workers died when the side wall of the open cast mine-2 collapsed on them in Ramagundam of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the workers repairing a water pipeline and removing water that had collected in the mine due to the rain.

The victims were identified as Uppu Venkateshwarlu and Vidhya Sagar. Their bodies were shifted to the Singareni area hospital for postmortem.

Union coal minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

Various unions alleged that even though there has been a series of accidents like this, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management was not taking any steps for the safety of workers.