SCB Officials Act Against Wine Shops

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials have started enforcement against newly opened wine shops, which were operating without permission. The first intervention took place on Sikh Road, where an outlet was set up inside the Secunderabad Cantonment Co-operative Housing Society, a residential colony.

Residents complained that the shop was established without informing the community. After site visits and representations, officials sealed the outlet. Cantonment Board CEO Arvind Kumar said inspections will continue. Board officials confirmed that similar cases have been flagged across different wards, and checks will not be confined to Sikh Road.

In Ward No. 7 at Trimulgherry, another shop was set up in a container at a place where toddy sales operated earlier. Residents protested for two days and submitted complaints, saying the location has drawn late-evening crowds and parked vehicles.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a resident, Manav G., said, “It is not about alcohol but about where it is placed. This is a living street, not a market.” Local leaders also joined the protests, pushing the board to review the licensing process for container-based shops.

Residents also pointed to previous violations at CenterPoint, where a wine shop was installed inside a container on an open plot. Electricity was provided, a transformer blocking the area was removed, permissions were later issued and further unauthorised construction triggered notices. Officials said attempts this year to re-establish a shop on the same site are being examined.

Complaints were lodged against shops at Tadband crossroads, Bolaram B-3 civil area and a B-3 old grant bungalow near the Bowenpally check post. Board officers said these locations do not qualify for trade licences, and action will follow.