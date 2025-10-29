SCB Gets Meagre Central Grant

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment, home to a population far larger than its 2011 Census figure, has been allotted just `2.82 crore from a central grant-in-aid of Rs 304.62 crore distributed among 50 deficit cantonment boards. The meagre share has raised alarm among residents and civic groups, who say it is grossly inadequate to meet basic service needs.

A letter from the defence ministry outlines the allocation for 2025–26. The appendix shows several smaller cantonments receiving far larger sums — between Rs 6 crore and Rs 25 crore — prompting questions about the method of distribution and calls for urgent review. For instance, Jalandhar Cantonment in Punjab, with a 2011 population of 47,845, received Rs 10.38 crore, while Dehradun Cantonment in Uttarakhand got Rs 10.75 crore for its 2011 population of 52,716. Even Amritsar Cantonment, granted Rs 4.95 crore, outstrips Secunderabad’s allocation despite its smaller population.

“This amount will not cover routine maintenance, let alone overdue infrastructure work,” said Cantonment Vikas Manch secretary Ravinder S, speaking to Deccan Chronicle. The group has urged the board to call a special meeting, revise its proposal to seek at least `30 crore, and demand release of pending service charges and dues owed by central agencies.

Residents said the area’s basic amenities were already in decline. “Our roads are breaking up and drains overflow every monsoon,” said Ravi Koride, a shopkeeper near the cantonment market. “With this grant, we can’t fix even a fraction of what’s needed.” Unofficial estimates place the cantonment’s population well above the 2011 figure of 2.25 lakh, further straining services. Another resident, Veerender Bai, said the funding formula must be made transparent. “Grants should consider population, service load and liabilities rather than rely on outdated data,” she said.

The board now faces a choice. Officials can accept the allocation and reprioritise projects or press the ministry for a reassessment. Civic groups plan to push for both — a revised grant based on the current population and recovery of pending dues from defaulting agencies.