SCB gears up to tackle water shortages

Hyderabad:With temperatures rising and water demand set to peak, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has launched a series of measures to prevent shortages and ensure uninterrupted supply during the summer months.

The board plans to deploy additional water tankers, crack down on illegal connections and strengthen maintenance efforts to manage the situation effectively.

To address immediate needs, SCB has increased the number of water tankers, adding four 5,000-litre tankers to its fleet, bringing the total to 10. More tankers will be deployed if demand rises. “We are fully prepared to scale up if necessary,” an SCB official said. “Residents can book tankers through our helpline or online portal for quick service.”

All tankers will be GPS-tracked to ensure efficiency. Residents can request water through secunderab.cantt.gov.in or by calling 8333997653 and 8333997697 between 6 am and 6 pm. A help desk has been set up at the SCB office to assist those facing booking difficulties.

SCB has also strengthened its pipeline repair and maintenance system by deploying four additional two-member teams to address leaks and breakdowns. Illegal water connections and unauthorised motor pumps will be removed, with regular inspections planned to curb water theft. Officials have warned of strict penalties for violations.

With borewells playing a crucial role in water supply, SCB has assigned two extra teams for borewell maintenance. It has also procured 10 spare motors (5–6 HP, 45 stages) and four larger motors (7.5 HP, 15 stages) to replace faulty units immediately. Residents can report borewell issues via the SCB eChhawani portal or by calling 94906 11191 and 94906 11192.

To monitor the situation, SCB will hold weekly review meetings every Monday at 11 am, led by the CEO and joint CEO, to assess water distribution and address concerns. Residents can also visit the water department between 11.30 am and 2 pm on working days to raise grievances directly.

“We understand the challenges residents face every summer, and we are committed to ensuring there are no major disruptions,” the SCB official said. “These measures will help us respond quickly and manage water distribution efficiently.”