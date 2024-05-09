SCB development works from June: Sri Ganesh

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection Sri Ganesh undertook a hectic campaign in the constituency on Thursday. Several local leaders and workers from the BRS and the BJP, including women, joined the Congress in the presence of Sri Ganesh.





Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganesh said that large number of leaders and workers from other parties were joining the Congress, inspired by the performance of Revanth Reddy government in the past five months in delivering five out of Six Guarantees promised during Assembly polls.

He said Revanth Reddy had devised special plans for the development of Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, which had been long neglected by the previous BRS government in the stare and the BJP-led NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.



Sri Ganesh said that Revanth Reddy would visit Secundrabad Cantonment to review the development programmes after election code ended in June. Sri Ganesh appealed to voters to elect him as MLA to put development works on fast track.



