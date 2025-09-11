SCB Clears 16 Illegal Shops

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Wednesday demolished about 16 shops and unauthorised sheds built on Defence land near Jubilee Bus Station and Picket. Officials said the structures, which included hotels, eateries and iron sheds, had stood illegally for years, even over a nala, despite repeated notices.

Some officials indicated the drive was linked to preparations for the unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cantonment Park on September 17, coinciding with Telangana Liberation Day. Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik, however, said the demolitions were unrelated, though he confirmed that an announcement on the statue’s unveiling is expected soon.