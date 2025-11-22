SCB Blocks Inactive Leases And Flags Major Civic Gaps

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) resolved to stop renewing or waiving long-expired leases that bring no revenue or public service, setting a new direction for land use, at its ordinary board meeting on Saturday.

Members said land inside the cantonment was too scarce to remain with institutions that no longer offer active community work. The Red Cross application, whose ended after 30 years and which returned seeking renewal and waiver, was discussed as a clear example of why the board wanted a firmer policy.

The meeting was chaired by SCB president Brigadier S. Rajeev, with Chief Executive Officer Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, joint CEO Ashiq Hussain and civilian nominated member Banuka Narmada present. BJP MP Etala Rajender and Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA Sriganesh Narayanan, attended as invited representatives.

The board arranged two large screens outside the meeting hall so residents, media and local groups could watch proceedings in real time. Entry inside the hall was restricted to members and invited representatives, and a few residents who attended it for the first time on Saturday said this format offered greater openness without disrupting the session.

Members said land must be protected for hospitals, schools, old-age homes and parks, especially at a time when the cantonment struggles with shrinking space and low revenue. MLA Sriganesh said the priority was “land that works for people, not land that stays idle for decades”.

Civic problems took up much of the discussion. The Bolaram hospital continues to work with few doctors and staff, which has pushed patients away. The board asked the administration to prepare a staffing and upgrade plan without delay.

The long-pending Rasoolpura road overbridge issue came up again, with members stressing pending replies and incomplete no objection certificates. Entrenchment and access issues on RK and Wellington roads, which need coordination with the Army station and nearby colonies, were also reviewed.

To strengthen routine work, members proposed that municipal teams accompany the MLA during area visits so problems are documented and resolved quickly. Sriganesh said residents expect “quick, clean responses”, and that the system must make this possible.

Members raised concerns about illegal constructions, saying poorer residents hesitate to go to court while wealthier violators secure favourable orders. Hoardings were named as another leak, with illegal structures reducing the board’s income.

Contract clarity and savings were discussed in detail, with members insisting on biometric attendance, stronger registers, clean figures and tighter expenditure controls.