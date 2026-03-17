Scattered Rains Cool Telangana Heat

Hyderabad: Temperatures across Telangana are set to ease as scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity build across several districts, following days of intense heat. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), rainfall on Tuesday was largely very light across most districts, with the state average at 0.6 mm and many areas reporting no rain.

However, Sangareddy district recorded higher rainfall, led by Munipally (19 mm), Kandi (18 mm), Rudraram (13.5 mm) and Pulkala (13.3 mm). Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 10.3 mm, while several locations in Medak, Khammam and Nirmal saw light showers.

In Hyderabad, rainfall was minimal, with around 0.5 mm recorded in Marredpally and Cantonment areas, even as the city continued to experience high temperatures close to 38°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast light to moderate rain or thunderstorms across multiple districts between March 15 and March 20, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with stronger winds possible later in the week.

Districts likely to be affected include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

Weather officials said the change is linked to a trough extending from north interior Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, influencing conditions across Telangana.

Authorities have cautioned people against taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms, warning of lightning risks. Farmers have raised concerns over potential crop damage, particularly to mango and chilli crops, due to unseasonal rain and gusty winds. IMD said temperatures are expected to drop by 3–4°C over the next few days as cloud cover and rainfall activity increase.