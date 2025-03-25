Scattered downpour hits Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two days after thunderstorms and hailstorms swept through Telangana, plunging parts of Hyderabad into knee-deep water, Monday began on a quieter but no less uncomfortable note. Thick humidity lingered through the day, with only scattered rainfall in select pockets offering relief from the sticky heat.

Kukatpally, Miyapur, Bachupally, Kondapur, Lingampally, Hitec City, and Hafeezpet reported short but intense downpours between 1 pm and 2 pm. JNTUH students found themselves caught in the downpour and shared videos of the same as they took a break from the cloying heat. The rest of the city stayed dry, although the skies remained partly cloudy.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast light showers in isolated areas. This turned out true, but only for a few corners of the city. All six municipal zones received a ‘low impact’ alert. Gusts of wind up to 40 kmph were noted in all six administrative zones of Hyderabad and the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 º Celsisu, nearly 4ºC cooler than the March average. Minimum temperatures lingered around 23.4ºC.

IMD-Hyderabad now expects a steady rise in temperatures through the week. Dry winds are expected to take over from Tuesday and moisture levels are likely to drop, but temperatures will climb sharply.

Adilabad saw the state’s highest maximum temperature at 38.8ºC.