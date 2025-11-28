SC Woman Declared Sarpanch Without a Vote in Warangal

Hyderabad: Kongara Mallamma, 55, was jubilant after being declared elected sarpanch by the returning officer at Ashalapalli of Sangem mandal in Warangal district. In the rotation system for the panchayat polls, the sarpanch post was reserved for the SC community. Mallamma is the only member from the community in the village of 1,600 voters.

She filed her nomination for the post, was declared elected. Following the incident, all political parties approached Mallamma to join them.

Manwhile, the State Election Commission released symbols for candidates in the panchayat elections next month. These include ring, scissors, bag, stove, table, handbag, batsman, cap and torch light.

In Mudupugal of Mahbubabad district, reserved for BC general, there was a strong competition from Congress leaders. As village Congress president Jarripotula Upender and secretary Kotha Hemanth stood firm, party leaders and workers conducted an internal vote.Hemanth was chosen and he officially filed his nomination papers.